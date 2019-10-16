Listen to KWOS Live

Police arrest criminals involved in cases in neighboring counties

10-16-2019


Boone and Callaway County authorities may make a prisoner swap soon. Cops in Callaway say they caught Shane Stone of Sturgeon during a traffic stop in Kingdom City yesterday (mon) morning. He was wanted in Boone County for felony stealing. The Callaway sheriff also said yesterday (mon) that Joseph Millar is now in Boone County Jail. The Columbia man has warrants for some alleged burglary and stealing near Millersburg in April

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2019, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer