Police arrest criminals involved in cases in neighboring counties

Boone and Callaway County authorities may make a prisoner swap soon. Cops in Callaway say they caught Shane Stone of Sturgeon during a traffic stop in Kingdom City yesterday (mon) morning. He was wanted in Boone County for felony stealing. The Callaway sheriff also said yesterday (mon) that Joseph Millar is now in Boone County Jail. The Columbia man has warrants for some alleged burglary and stealing near Millersburg in April