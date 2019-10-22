How are Missouri kids’ test scores?

10-21-2019

(MissouriNet) — This year’s standardized test scores for Missouri’s K through 12 public schools show more than half of students are failing in English and about 42 percent in math. The figures represent slight increases from last year. But Chris Neale, Assistant Commissioner of Quality Schools, says English language learners have been noticeably improving in English and math over the past few years…

Asian students continue to lead in test scores with 63 percent meeting targets in Math and English. African-American students continue to struggle with 25 percent being proficient in English and 18 percent being proficient in Math.