Join KWOS and Hy Vee for Toys for Tots Trunk or Treat!

Join News Radio 950 / 104.5 KWOS for a Trunk or Treat at the Capital Mall in Jefferson City on Halloween Night presented by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots.

Hy-Vee is partnering with Toys for Tots for this event. Shop Hy’Vee’s food court from for breakfast, lunch or dinner between 6AM to 8PM and they will donate 30% of all food court purchases to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots fundraiser! There will also be live entertainment throughout the day at Hy-Vee.

Toys For Tots will be having their 2019 Campaign Kickoff starting at 11AM on Thursday, October 31st at Hy-Vee in Jefferson City. KWOS will be there broadcasting live!

Then later that evening, make sure to stop inside the Capital Mall for the Trunk or Treat from 6PM-8PM on Halloween night.