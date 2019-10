10-10-2019

You can’t ride those Spin scooters on Jefferson City’s sidewalks. An ordinance revision spells out what constitutes a ‘motorized bicycle’ and now it includes those electric scooters and Segways. The law also says you have to have a valid drivers license since they can only be used on the street. In fact, they’ve never been allowed on sidewalks. Several groups are up in arms, say the disabled and kids won’t be able to use the scooters any more.