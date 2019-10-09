Lawmakers take up Medicaid ahead of 2020 Missouri session

10-08-2019

(MissouriNet) — The House Subcommittee on Health Care Reform will hold a hearing today afternoon at 12:30. Subcommittee chairman Steve Helms of Springfield tells Missourinet his committee aim is to improve access to health care, and reduce costs for individuals. GOP House Speaker Elijah Haahr (pronounced like car) opposes Medicaid expansion, saying it would take dollars out of the classroom. House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade supports Medicaid expansion, saying 100-thousand children have lost their Medicaid health care coverage.