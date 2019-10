10-08-2019

Are U-S forces going to ‘cut and run’ in Syria? Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer acknowledges that about 1000 U-S troops are pulling out of the Kurdish controlled areas ahead of a Turkish offensive …

Turkey’s operation is aimed at clearing the US-backed Kurdish militia away from Turkey’s border. Luetkemeyer says, while we have to work with the Turks, they haven’t been cooperative with U-S forces in recent years.