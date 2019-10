10-14-2019

One person is dead, and three others are badly hurt, after a Cooper County crash. The patrol says Haven Pennington’s car crossed the center line of Route U west of Prairie Home and hit a Jeep head-on late Saturday morning. 42-year-old Michael Kendrick of Bunceton died. He was driving the Jeep. A woman and a 14-year-old boy in the Jeep have serious injuries. A seven-year-old has moderate injuries. Pennington was also badly hurt.