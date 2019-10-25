Missouri man charged in deaths of two missing farmers

10-24-2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri cattle farmer has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of two missing brothers from Wisconsin.

Court documents filed Wednesday in Caldwell County, Missouri, show Garland Nelson of Braymer is also charged with two counts of abandonment of a corpse, evidence tampering and other counts.

Nick and Justin Diemel of Shawano County, Wisconsin, were reported missing July 21 . They had been visiting Nelson’s northwestern Missouri farm while on a trip related to their cattle business.

Human remains were found on the farm but haven’t been publicly identified.

Nelson was charged in July with tampering with a vehicle rented by the brothers. Authorities say he abandoned the truck at a commuter parking lot.