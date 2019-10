10-24-2019

Should Ameren be able to jack up your electric rates in order to build another nuclear power plant in Missouri? The Missouri Clean Air Commission wants lawmakers to overturn the Construction Work in Progress Law. The 40 – year old law stops utilities like Ameren from charging customers while the plants are still being built …

Ed Smith is with the ‘green’ group, the Missouri Coalition for the Environment. They think the Clean Air commissioners overstepped their authority.