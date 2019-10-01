MoDot Director concerned about funding

10-01-2019

(MissouriNet) — Critical bridge repair is getting underway around the state – spurred by the first installment of state money to MoDot.

Those projects are boosting construction hiring in the state– making Missouri one of the busiest builders in the nation in August.

BUT- MODOT Director Patrick McKenna says, the state is still behind on needed repairs.

The governor will announce progress on bridge repairs– at a press conference in Rocheport Wednesday.. the site of a major interstate bridge over the Missouri River.