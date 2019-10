10-01-2019

The clock is ticking for convicted Missouri killer Russell Bucklew. He’s set to die tonight in Missouri’s death chamber. His lawyers are seeking a stay .. saying his medical condition will make the lethal injection process overly painful. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe weighed in on the KWOS Morning Show …

Supreme Court justices ruled 5 – 4 last spring that Bucklew’s execution could move ahead.