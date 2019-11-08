Halloween death of JCMO man appears to be an accident

11-07-2019

(MissouriNet) — During a spoken word performance about suicide, artist and poet Tarren Jakobi simulated a hanging in front of a crowd of on-lookers at a Jefferson City music club. Audience members posed for pictures with Jakobi and took videos of the performance, not realizing anything was wrong. It wasn’t until several minutes later, they realized the stunt was going on too long and contacted emergency services. A benefit concert is being held in the Capitol City on Wednesday night at Gumbo Bottoms Ale House to help cover funeral expenses, and a memorial is scheduled for the following Monday at Bone’s in the Alley.