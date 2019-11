JCMO lawmaker has a new idea about paying for building repairs

Jefferson City State Representative Dave Griffith still thinks tax credits are the way to go to pay for repairing state –owned office buildings …

Griffith floated a bill last session that would have offered contractors tax credits for repair work on the Capitol, the Governor’s Mansion, the Supreme Court building, Mo-Dot’s headquarters and the old Federal Courthouse. It didn’t pass.