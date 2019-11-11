Memorial for JCMO man who died on Halloween

11-11-2019

A memorial will be held tonight [Monday] in Jefferson City for the artist who died during a performance on Halloween.

Tarren Jakobi simulated a hanging as part of a spoken word piece about suicide at the bar The Mission. The harness he was wearing malfunctioned, but on-lookers had no idea something went wrong. A benefit concert was held last Wednesday which raised over two-thousand dollars to help pay for his funeral expenses. Jakobi’s memorial will be held tonight at Bone’s near the Capitol where he sometimes worked as the door man.