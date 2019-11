11-01-2019

A new second degree murder charge for the Jefferson City woman who had a four-year-old boy die in her care. Prosecutors added that charge yesterday (tue) against Quatavia Givens. She was babysitting Darnell Gray when he went missing about a year ago. The boy’s body was found about a week later. Investigators say Givens later admitted she hit the boy. Givens got out of jail on a reduced bond this month on the charge of felony child abuse resulting in death. Her trial is set for next July.