Is there a second reactor in the Callaway Plant’s future?

11-01-2019

It’s been almost ten years since Ameren missed out on federal funds to put in a second reactor at the Callaway Plant. State Rep. Travis Fitzwater says those so-called ‘small modular nuclear reactors’ would have been a good fit …

The $450 – million instead went to Tennessee. Fitzwater says he’d support doing away with Missouri’s ‘Construction Work in Progress’ law. It bars companies like Ameren from charging you to pay for a nuke plant that’s still under construction.