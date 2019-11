11-07-2019

A 17-year-old is now facing a first degree murder charge over that shooting in Jefferson City last week. Devin Schrimpf of Holts Summit is now in custody over the death of 18-year-old Jefferson City man Marquise Conley. Conley was found dead on Rolling Hills Drive early Halloween morning. A juvenile is also in custody, but police are not releasing any more details about him.