A man involved in Columbia shooting is behind bars

12-12-2019

A victim in a high-profile central Columbia shooting this fall has been arrested. Sam Baldwin the fourth was booked into jail yesterday (wed). He had an active warrant on charges of stealing, unlawful possession of a firearm, and drug possession. Police said Baldwin nearly died when he was shot near Forest and Grand avenues in September. 18-year-old Nadria Wright was killed. Javion Lawhorn-Wallace is in the same jail, accused in the shooting of both Baldwin and Wright. Court documents say Lawhorn-Wallace and Baldwin were feuding with each other.