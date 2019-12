12-12-2019

Two men are badly hurt in a Cole County car crash early this (Thur) morning. Troopers say 34 – year old Joey Hampton of Jefferson City lost control of his SUV on Country Club Drive just outside the Jefferson City limits around 2:30am. The vehicle ran off the road, hit a concrete wall and overturned. Both Hampton and his passenger, 28 – year old Isaiah Laws of Macks Creek were taken to University Hospital.