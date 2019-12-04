Big sporting goods firm gets expansion okayed

12-04-2019

MidwayUSA gets the green light to grow its business. ABC 17 reports the Boone County Commission last (tue) night agreed to rezone nearly two hundred acres of land at Highway 40 and Route J west of Columbia for the new facility. It was zoned for agriculture. County commissioners went against what their planning and zoning commission suggested. P-and-Z said last month the new facility would hurt property values, and change the neighborhood’s character.