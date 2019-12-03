Mid-Mo Representative thinks there’s support for a gasoline tax

12-03-2019

(MissouriNet) — Since 2020 is a major election year, the chance of a proposed gas tax hike making it to the ballot might have an uphill battle. Republican State Representative Chuck Bayse of Rocheport hopes that’s not the case.

Missouri voters rejected a proposed 10-cent gas tax increase last November that would have raised the state’s 17-cent gasoline tax for the first time in more than 20 years.

Pre-filing of bills started yesterday for the next session of the Missouri Legislature beginning in January.