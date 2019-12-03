Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News

Mid-Mo Representative thinks there’s support for a gasoline tax

12-03-2019


(MissouriNet) — Since 2020 is a major election year, the chance of a proposed gas tax hike making it to the ballot might have an uphill battle. Republican State Representative Chuck Bayse of  Rocheport hopes that’s not the case.

Missouri voters rejected a proposed 10-cent gas tax increase last November that would have raised the state’s 17-cent gasoline tax for the first time in more than 20 years.

Pre-filing of bills started yesterday for the next session of the Missouri Legislature beginning in January.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2019, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer