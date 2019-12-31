Columbia officer now faces charges in toddler’s death

12-31-2019

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – A 28-year-old Columbia police officer who struck and killed a 4-year-old girl outside a school has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. Andria Heese was charged Monday in the Jan. 4 death of Gabriella Curry outside Battle High School. The girl’s mother was a bus driver for the Columbia district and had taken her along on the route that day . Authorities say Heese drove her police cruiser onto the sidewalk to get a better view of students boarding the bus when she struck Gabriella. The girl’s parents reached a $3.4 million settlement with the city and a $125,000 settlement with the Columbia school district earlier this year.