12-05-2019

A woman who was the victim in an attempted Columbia murder-suicide last month has died. ABC 17 reports Asia Plagman was 22 years old. Police found a man and woman with gunshot wounds on Jacobs Place near Broadway and highway 63 about three weeks ago. Medical examiners say Deshawn Graves died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No confirmation on Plagman’s exact cause of death, but it was apparently not suicide.