Hunt for missing Columbia woman will continue today

12-04-2019

The search for Mengqi Ji Elledge continues today (wed) in the Lamine River in Cooper County. Divers spent most of yesterday (tue) in the river looking for the missing Columbia woman. Columbia police say they’re confident divers are looking in the right place for her body. Elledge has not been seen for about two months. Prosecutors say her husband is the prime suspect in her disappearance, but have not charged him for that yet. Joseph Elledge is in jail for allegedly abusing the couple’s one-year-old daughter.