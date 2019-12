12-06-2019

Come Monday, you may see the wrecking ball at the corner of High and Madison here in Jefferson City. Councilman Ron Fitzwater says they’ve given the property owners of the falling down buildings plenty of time to tear them down. Demolition won’t come cheap. The city has set aside $300,000 for the work.

The owners of two buildings have been battling in court ever since the corner building partially collapsed in the summer of 2018, damaging the structure next door.