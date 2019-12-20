Divers think they’re close to missing woman’s body

12-20-2019

Another day searching the Lamine River for Mengqi Ji Elledge. The Columbia woman has been missing for more than two months. Investigators say they’re confident they’re looking in the right place. But divers have not found anything in the river in Cooper County despite several days of searching. Police suspect foul play in Mengqi’s death. Prosecutors say her husband is the prime suspect, but have not charged him yet. Joseph Elledge is in jail on a felony child abuse charge. The search starts up this (fri) morning.