Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News

Ashland cop car shooter in now behind bars

12-20-2019


Boone County authorities have arrested the man accused of shooting at an Ashland police officer. Eusebio Daniel Barjas-Real of Ashland was arrested on Liberty Lane late yesterday (thur) morning. Investigators say Barjas-Real  shot an officer’s police car three times on East Broadway in Ashland late Tuesday night, then ran off. The officer inside the car was not hurt. Barjas-Real is looking at several charges tied to the shots fired. He also had outstanding warrants.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2019, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Powered by WordPress | Public File | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Zimmer