Fulton Police are busy with two unrelated cases

12-19-2019

There was a drug bust in Fulton. Authorities raided a home on North Bluff Street during the noon hour on Wednesday. They say they found possible meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. They arrested Malik Robinson, 23; Anson Robinson III, 57; and Anson Robinson IV, 19. They’re all facing several drug charges.

There was a reported case of domestic violence in Fulton with a knife, while an infant was in the room. Police arrested Raymond Bryson, 39, on Sycamore Street at about 10 p.m. Tuesday. He allegedly had a knife in each hand as he threatened the victim. Investigators say Bryson and two others got hurt while fighting over the knives. The baby was not injured.