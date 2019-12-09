Man shot by police is now accused in Tipton attacks on two women

12-09-2019

Two people, including a man facing criminal charges, are recovering from gunshot wounds suffered in Moniteau County over the weekend. The sheriff’s department says Bobby Moore of Sedalia got in an argument with his ex-girlfriend outside her apartment in Tipton at about midnight Saturday. The ex’s mother came out of the apartment, and Moore allegedly shot her a couple times. He also allegedly hit his ex with the gun and ran. Authorities say they spotted Moore hiding in a doorway of a local school about an hour later. They say he would not put his gun down, so a deputy shot him five times. Both Moore and the woman he’s accused of shooting are in stable condition at last check.