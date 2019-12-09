Mizzou tabs a new football head coach

12-09-2019

Mizzou has apparently found its next head football coach. An AP source says the Tigers are hiring Appalachian State’s Eli Drinkwitz, assuming the Board of Curators approves. Drinkwitz led Appalachian State to a 12-and-1 record and the Sun Belt conference title this season. The 36-year-old has only been a head coach one year. He’s a former offensive coordinator at NC State and Boise State. Drinkwitz replaces Barry Odom, who was fired as Mizzou head football coach after four seasons.