Mid-Missouri cops arrest two sets of suspects in a pair of car chases

12-30-2019

Three people are arrested after authorities say they stole a truck and tried to drive away from the cops. The victim says the suspects attacked him, and threatened him with a gun if he did not give up his keys. That was Saturday evening on Purdy Lane east of Columbia. A Boone County deputy spotted the stolen truck, but the suspects drove away from a traffic stop into Callaway County. They eventually went off Route F near the Fulton city limits into a field, and were arrested about an hour after the theft. The suspects are Tracey Martin of Columbia, and William Templeton and John Garett of Fulton.

A reported theft at Capitol Mall leads to a car chase in Jefferson City. Police say four suspects stole about a thousand dollars’ worth of stuff from the Dunham’s department store yesterday (sun) afternoon. Officers learned about the apparent getaway car on Highway 50 near Dix Road. They tried to stop it, but the car took off, finally stopping after hitting a curb on Missouri Boulevard. Two women, and two female juveniles, were arrested.