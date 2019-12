12-30-2019

A Jefferson City police officer is hurt while running after some suspects. Officers say they spotted four Mexico, Missouri natives trespassing in the Holiday Inn parking lot on Jefferson Street late Saturday morning. One of the suspects who ran, Richard Matthews, was violating parole and had several felony warrants. Police say Zachariah Jones made a late break for it too, but was also caught. He allegedly resisted arrest, and an officer hurt his leg. All four suspects may face drug charges too.