State approves licenses to grow medical marijuana

12-27-2019

(Missourinet) The state has chosen to license 60 businesses to grow medical marijuana in Missouri. More than 550 applications were submitted to grow the plants for medical use. The applicants licensed are the top-scoring ones meeting all eligibility requirements in a blind process.

If demand increases, the state has the power to license more sites. Sales are expected to begin next spring.

The operations chosen cover most regions of the state. To view the applicants approved or denied, click here.