Big pileup jams traffic on snowy I – 70

01-21-2020

A 20-car pileup shuts down I-70 at the Missouri River Bridge. The chain reaction started early yesterday (mon) afternoon near Rocheport. The patrol says a van crashed, then stopped while blocking both lanes of traffic. The other 19 vehicles tried to stop behind the van but could not. One man from Eureka has serious injuries. Columbia Regional Airport recorded less than an inch of snow yesterday (mon). But that was enough to cause several crashes. Fulton is one of many school districts canceling classes today (tue). Jefferson City is one of those starting late. Columbia is open on schedule.

A Columbia woman is badly hurt in a crash on Highway 63. Troopers say an SUV crossed the center line of the highway yesterday (mon) afternoon south of Rolla, and hit Mary Brillhart’s SUV. She went to the hospital for her serious injuries. The other driver only has minor injuries.