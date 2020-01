01-21-2020

Investigators are still trying to find a motive behind that mass shooting outside a Kansas City bar yesterday (mon). They do say they believe an armed security guard saved lives when he killed Jahron Swift late Sunday outside 9ine Ultra Lounge. The bar was holding a party to celebrate the Chiefs’ win. Swift apparently had several weapons on him when he started shooting at people waiting in line to get in the bar. One victim died, and about 15 more were hurt.