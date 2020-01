01-28-2020

The owner of Coffee Zone in downtown Columbia is going to federal prison for his role dealing more than a hundred pounds of marijuana. Osama Yanis got a four-year sentence today (mon). Officers say crates containing dozens of pounds of weed were mailed to Yanis’s house in 2018. They also found more marijuana, guns, and tens of thousands of dollars in cash in the house when they searched it. Yanis’s son, Nader, has already started serving a two-year sentence for his role in the drug dealing.