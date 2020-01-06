Columbia cops had a busy weekend

01-06-2020

Columbia police arrest a wanted man.nineteen years later. Investigators say Lucas Garner barricaded himself inside a home on Hickman Avenue near Providence with some relatives on Saturday. The Kentucky man was wanted for a Boone County assault in 2001. He had active warrants in his home state too. Garner peacefully surrendered after about two hours holed up in the home.

Columbia’s police chief says thanks for the tip. His department got a call about a suspicious car on Sunborough Drive near Chapel Hill and Forum yesterday (sun) morning. Turns out the car was reported stolen out of Denver, Colorado. One of the two people suspected of stealing it was considered armed and dangerous. That guy, Stephen Goupil, was arrested near Broadway and Strawn Road. He had warrants back in the Denver area for kidnapping and more. Another Colorado native was arrested too.