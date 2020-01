01-06-2020

Fulton police have now made four arrests after some weekend gunshots in a park. Investigators say Nazir and Na’Quan McClain were in Carver Park on Westminster Avenue on Saturday afternoon and shot at a moving car. They were arrested late last (sun) night. Lionel Gurley and Douglas Cole were arrested Saturday. Gurley was allegedly a felon in possession of a gun. Cole is facing a felony drug charge. No one was hurt in the shots fired.