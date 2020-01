01-29-2020

The falling down building at the corner of High and Madison will be torn down. And it could cost the city as much as $186,000 …

Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin says it’s not unusual for city tax dollars to be used for demolition. The owner of 200 East High and the owners of the building next door spent months in court fighting over a shared wall. The city will legally seek reimbursement for the demolition from the corner building owner.