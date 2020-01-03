Firm takes rejection of pot license to a Cole County courtroom

01-03-2020

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A judge has denied a temporary restraining order sought by a southwest Missouri family who did not receive a medical marijuana license from the state. Attorneys for Sarcoxie Nursery owner Paul Callicoat argued during a hearing Monday that the state’s decision to award only 60 licenses violated their right to farm granted by the Missouri Constitution. They also challenged “geographical bonuses” that gave more consideration to businesses in high-unemployment zip codes. A Cole County judge on Thursday declined to issue the temporary restraining order.