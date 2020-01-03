Listen to KWOS Live
Breaking News

Murder charges filed in Fayette killing

01-03-2020


FAYETTE, Mo. (AP) – A 21-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in a shooting death in Fayette. Alfredo Demario Hicks, of Fayette was charged Wednesday in the death of 29-year-old John Lamar Turner, of Poplar Bluff. Turner was killed while he was sitting in a car Monday. Fayette Police Chief Jeff Oswald said Hicks was tracked through his cellphone. Oswald said in a probable cause statement that Hicks told investigators he was meeting Turner to buy marijuana and shot him during the exchange.

