Governor calls for a state worker pay raise for next year in State of the State address

01-16-2020

(MissouriNet) — Governor Mike Parson’s 30 billion dollar budget proposal includes a two-percent pay raise for most state workers beginning next January. MoDOT and Conservation are not included in the pay increase because those departments work under a different pay boost system. Parson’s proposed raise builds upon his state worker pay increase push for the current budget year….

Under the plan, 325 full time equivalent state worker vacancies would be eliminated. No layoffs are included. The Labor and Industrial Relations Department is getting rid of 124 positions and Department of Corrections would slash 137.