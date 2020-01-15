Join KWOS For Governor Parson’s State of the State Address LIVE at 3pm

(MissouriNet) — Missouri’s governor will release his budget blueprint today in Jefferson City.

Governor Mike Parson signed a 29-point-seven billion dollar state operating budget into law last summer, which included a three percent pay raise for state employees. State Budget Director Dan Haug will unveil the Parson administration’s budget blueprint this afternoon, before the State of the State Address. Missouri’s individual income tax collections increased five-point-one percent in 2019, and corporate income and franchise tax collections increased 21 percent last year. House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith tells Missourinet revenue has been strong enough to avoid withholds.