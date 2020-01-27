Guthrie woman accused in stabbing death of her mother

01-27-2020

A Callaway County woman is charged with killing her elderly mother. The sheriff’s department said on Saturday that Lola Crews is accused of first degree murder. Investigators say they found her mother, 80-year-old Frances Keel, dead in a home in the town of Guthrie on Friday. They say Crews admitted to stabbing her several times. It also appeared she was in a mental health crisis. Her son said Crews was schizophrenic, and was having trouble with her medications.