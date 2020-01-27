NBA Hall of Famer and daughter die in helicopter crash

01-27-2020

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) – Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others are dead after their helicopter went down Sunday morning about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Bryant won five NBA titles during a 20-year playing career spent entirely with the Lakers. He retired in 2016 as the league’s No. 3 all-time scorer and remained there until Lakers forward LeBron James passed him on Saturday.