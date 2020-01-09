Listen to KWOS Live
Ice and snow predicted for Mid-Mo late Friday into Saturday

01-09-2020


It’s a rare winter flash flood watch. National Weather Service meteorologist Jayson Gosselin says we’ll get a little rain today (thur). Expect three-to-four inches by early Saturday though, with a lot of it coming down starting tomorrow (fri) afternoon.

Then Gosselin says that rain may change to freezing rain and sleet on Saturday morning, with a couple inches of snow falling that afternoon. We could see as much as a quarter – inch of ice.He says the Saturday forecast is still pretty unclear though.

 

