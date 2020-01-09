Will the Lake of the Ozarks get it’s very own floating casino?

01-09-2020

Lake Ozark State Representative Rocky Miller is proposing to let Missouri voters decide whether riverboat gambling should be allowed along the Osage River. Current law allows it on the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. Miller says he’s opposed to expanding gambling.

“I truly would like to see a casino in Lake of the Ozarks, but I think the problems that we have, if we open those flood gates up, we’d have every casino fighting and I think we would end up getting nothing done. This is just a pragmatic, sort of level-headed way of doing it,” says Miller.

The State Gaming Commission has already licensed 13 casinos – the maximum allowed in Missouri. If passed by the Legislature and people, the measure would let a potential riverboat casino pursue a license along the Osage, if one becomes available.