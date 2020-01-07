New details in Fulton officer – involved shooting

01-07-2020

More details in that Fulton shooting near a school involving a police officer. ABC 17 reports police responded on December 30th after getting a call about a reported drug deal near McIntire Elementary School. The unnamed officer found that 25-year old Cody McCaulou of Columbia had crashed his father’s car into the building. Fulton police said the officer fired his gun after McCaulou started accelerating toward him. McCaulou died from his injuries the next day. The Highway Patrol is still investigating.