01-24-2020

The man accused of killing Thomas Payne last November in Fulton will not be charged in the shooting. Prosecutor Christopher Wilson announced his decision yesterday (thur). Police found Payne with a gunshot wound in a home on Jefferson Street on November 30th. Detectives say the person who lived in the home shot Payne when Payne went in, uninvited. The prosecutor says the man was acting in self-defense.