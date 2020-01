01-23-2020

One of your state senators is a ‘big fat NO’ to a prescription drug monitoring program for Missouri. Bob Onder is also a medical doctor from St. Charles … Onder’s wife had trouble getting pain medications while recovering from hip surgery.

The PDMP would allow the tracking of all medications that you’re prescribed in an attempt to combat opiate abuse. But you’re already being watched. Both Cole and Boone Counties take part in the St. Charles PDMP since there isn’t a statewide plan.